Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah B. "Sally" MONIN
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
MONIN - Sarah "Sally"
(nee Brannen)
Age 77, of the Town of Wheatfield, October 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Sally worked as a secretary for the Niagara Wheatfield School District. She enjoyed being a member of the Christian Foundation for The Performing Arts Festival Chorus and had been an active member of the Curtis Park Presbyterian Church. Beloved wife of Edward "Sam" Monin. Dear mother of Matthew T. (Tracy), Mark A. (Cynthia), and Nathan S. (Rhonda). Grandmother of Luke, Ethan, Dallas, Jake, and Rachel. Sister of Eugene Bryan Brannen, Camilla Baker, and the late Elizabeth Nix and the late Jeannie Conrad. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may attend the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd, in North Tonawanda on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Curtis Park Presbyterian Church, 748 Woodland Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Flowers gratefully declined, if so desired memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Niagara Hospice, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Curtis Park Presbyterian Church
748 Woodland Drive, Town of Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I will never forget her infectious laugh and her loving concern for everyone around her.
Pat Packard
Family
October 14, 2021
Price Family and Smith Family
October 14, 2021
Sam, So sorry to hear of the death of your wife. I have many fond memories of you at AMS. God bless you in this time of grief.
Terry Gamble
October 11, 2021
We are sorry for you loss....saying prayers for the entire family... especially Mark Cindy Dallas and Jake....
The Lee´s Hereford Az
Friend
October 10, 2021
Thank you for memories filled with happiness and love. Sally shared her life lessons with me back in the day, and I remain grateful. We really knew how to laugh! My trusted friend, please RIP.
Joanne Basta
Work
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results