MONIN - Sarah "Sally"
(nee Brannen)
Age 77, of the Town of Wheatfield, October 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Sally worked as a secretary for the Niagara Wheatfield School District. She enjoyed being a member of the Christian Foundation for The Performing Arts Festival Chorus and had been an active member of the Curtis Park Presbyterian Church. Beloved wife of Edward "Sam" Monin. Dear mother of Matthew T. (Tracy), Mark A. (Cynthia), and Nathan S. (Rhonda). Grandmother of Luke, Ethan, Dallas, Jake, and Rachel. Sister of Eugene Bryan Brannen, Camilla Baker, and the late Elizabeth Nix and the late Jeannie Conrad. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may attend the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd, in North Tonawanda on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Curtis Park Presbyterian Church, 748 Woodland Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Flowers gratefully declined, if so desired memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Niagara Hospice, or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.