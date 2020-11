Herman - Sarah R. "Sally" (nee Lopizzo)"Rosaria" November 5, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late James Gerard Herman; devoted mother of James (David Mason), Michael (Lisa) PhD, Nancy Schmitz MD, John (Judith), DDS, Steven (Jane) MD, Margaret (Timothy) Sennett, Thomas (Amy), Joseph (Janna) and Paula (Thaddeus) Zientek; cherished grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of 17; loving sister of Santina (Louis) Lombardi, and the late Angelina (late John) Conti; also survived by dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to take place Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Parish, 1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. To ensure safety and health of family and guests, please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OLV Charities or the West Seneca Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com