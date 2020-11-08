Menu
Sarah R. "Sally" HERMAN
Herman - Sarah R. "Sally" (nee Lopizzo)
"Rosaria" November 5, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late James Gerard Herman; devoted mother of James (David Mason), Michael (Lisa) PhD, Nancy Schmitz MD, John (Judith), DDS, Steven (Jane) MD, Margaret (Timothy) Sennett, Thomas (Amy), Joseph (Janna) and Paula (Thaddeus) Zientek; cherished grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of 17; loving sister of Santina (Louis) Lombardi, and the late Angelina (late John) Conti; also survived by dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to take place Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Parish, 1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. To ensure safety and health of family and guests, please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OLV Charities or the West Seneca Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
