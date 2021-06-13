SLEGER - Sarah Elizabeth
Entered into rest suddenly to join the angels on June 4, 2021. Loving daughter of Albert "Pete" Sleger and Cheryl Zonneville; dear sister of three-year-old brother, Albert P. Jr. and eight-month-old baby sister, Stacey Marie Sleger; adored granddaughter of Carol (late Albert J.) Sleger, and the late Roger Zonneville. Private family services were held at the Faith Bible Baptist Church. Interment at Colden Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.