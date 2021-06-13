Oh sweet girl, your foster family lovingly referred to you as cheeky! You brought them so much joy and laughter. I watched your mama rock you to sleep one night and the love she had for you was so intense. You loved both her and your daddy but you sure were a daddy´s girl! You had him wrapped around your sweet little finger!! We know this isn´t goodbye as we will see you again one day in eternity. David and Kristen, you are so loved by this community and we are all here for you. The love for each of your children is so evident even as you talk about them. Cheeky is wrapped in the arms of the one who loves her most! Jesus welcomed her with open arms. We love you!!

Larkin Family June 20, 2021