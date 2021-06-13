Menu
Sarah Elizabeth SLEGER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SLEGER - Sarah Elizabeth
Entered into rest suddenly to join the angels on June 4, 2021. Loving daughter of Albert "Pete" Sleger and Cheryl Zonneville; dear sister of three-year-old brother, Albert P. Jr. and eight-month-old baby sister, Stacey Marie Sleger; adored granddaughter of Carol (late Albert J.) Sleger, and the late Roger Zonneville. Private family services were held at the Faith Bible Baptist Church. Interment at Colden Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
Albert and Cheryl-I am so sorry for your loss! I can´t even imagine what you two have had to go through! I know Your angel baby is watching over her brother and sisters forever! I´m Always here for ya´ll
Taeler
Friend
February 10, 2022
Kristen, David and kids. Our hearts breaks for your loss. Sarah was such a beautiful baby who loved you all so very much. You now have an angel looking out for you in heaven. You are surrounded by our love and prayers.
The Clayson Family
June 20, 2021
Sweet little Sarah. Your foster family loved you so much. Kristen and David and the rest of the Coffee family will forever remember the joy you brought to their loving home. May you continue to shine your light on them from your heavenly perch. You were adored. Casting kisses to you, Cheeky, and showering the Coffee family in love and healing through this difficult time. May peace be with all who were fortunate to know and love Sarah.
Gloria
Friend
June 20, 2021
Your precious memories will be spoken of often by your loving family. Caleb, as her oldest brother, speak her name to your sibling...and she will never be far from all of you. Peace and light
Trac Shrek
June 20, 2021
Sweet girl, you are so loved. Kristen and David, my heart goes out to you all. Sweet baby you had the best mom, dad, brothers and sisters anyone could have ever asked for. Peace and light to the Coffee family
T
June 20, 2021
Sarah was a precious angel on earth. She was a joy for foster parents Kristen and David. They loved her so much. An angel taken to soon and loved and care for by so many. Mommy Kristen loves you Sarah
Heidi
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sweet little soul, you are forever loved by all you have touched. Kristen and David you are in our hearts. You were amazing parents to this sweet girl and to your whole family. I have been blessed to have know Kristen since were were young kids. You have true heart of gold and I know how blessed all of your children are to have you love them
TKFritz
June 20, 2021
God Bless you sweet angel. My hearts go out to the Coffee Clan, you were an amazing and loving family to this beautiful soul
Tracy
June 20, 2021
Fly high with the Angel's baby girl. Our deepest condolences to Kristen and David and the entire Coffee family. You were only in their loving arms for a short while, but you'll be in their hearts forever. God knew you needed a loving family while on this Earth, and blessed you with the Coffee's. Prayers are with this amazing family. Hold tight to your sweet memories, share them, and forever shell be with you.
Tracy and David
June 20, 2021
Oh sweet girl, your foster family lovingly referred to you as cheeky! You brought them so much joy and laughter. I watched your mama rock you to sleep one night and the love she had for you was so intense. You loved both her and your daddy but you sure were a daddy´s girl! You had him wrapped around your sweet little finger!! We know this isn´t goodbye as we will see you again one day in eternity. David and Kristen, you are so loved by this community and we are all here for you. The love for each of your children is so evident even as you talk about them. Cheeky is wrapped in the arms of the one who loves her most! Jesus welcomed her with open arms. We love you!!
Larkin Family
June 20, 2021
Oh sweet baby girl, you were so loved by so many. God brought you to the sweetest loving family, the Coffee's because he knew how you would be loved eternally. You blessed this world with your sweetness, your smile, your little laugh. You touched the lives of all your brothers and sisters. God opened his arms and gave you your wings way too soon. Know always you are always loved. Mom, (Kristen) Dad, (David) your hearts are beautiful. You were amazing parents to ALL of your children. May God's love give you strength
Tracy Fritz
June 20, 2021
Oh little Sarah!!! How you were so loved by many, especially the Coffee family. The love they had for you was so pure and genuine. You will safely be missed my lovie. We all mourn you. I´m so sorry Kristen and Dave, you are such amazing people with the biggest hearts I have EVER met
Rose
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sweet sweet Cheeky. How loved you were by all of us. Mommy and Daddy loved you so much. Whenever we would see you for respite or play dates you could feel the love that surrounded you. You were so smart, so sweet, and just so beautiful. We will forever be in awe for the struggles you faced even just as a sweet toddler, and the strides you made. Sweet little one Rest In Peace. Not a day will go by we don´t think of you.
Brittany
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sending all our love to Kristen and David coffee... you both are amazing parents and there little angel Sarah was very loved by them ... I ask God that you will have his mighty angels surround Kristen and David with such love and Comfort during this time... sending lots of love your way
Laura and Zoey Barone
Friend
June 20, 2021
My condolences to the Coffee family. Little Sarah was only here for a short time but made an impact on her family's lives. Her many brothers and sister will miss her but could rest easy to know she is on a peaceful place
Taylor family
June 20, 2021
Deepest condolences to Kristen and David Coffee and the family who loved and will always love this sweet angel. She will forever be missed by all and always in your hearts.
Krista Furgala
June 20, 2021
My sweet little Banana, I will miss your smile and miss your laugh. You lit up a room and filled it with love. Mom(Kristen) and Dad(David) and all your brothers and sisters will forever miss you but will always know you are there with them. They love you and miss you. You will always be my Banana keep us smiling, even in this difficult time
Katlyn Littere
June 20, 2021
My sweet banana. I will always remember your smile and your tiny infectious laugh. You always will be remembered by the ones who love you. The ones who held you when you cried, and laughed with you when you laughed. Your mom (Kristen) and dad (David) will hold you in their hearts forever. All your brothers and sisters miss you every second. Everyone whos life you have touched in your short time here will be forever better off having known you. I love and miss you my Hannah Banana
Katlyn Littere
Friend
June 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies, you were so loved by the whole Coffee family. Rest easy angel
Sarah Tools
Friend
June 20, 2021
Our deepest condolences and huge hugs for David and Kristen Coffee and their family. Please take strength and comfort in your Lord, and know that your community and those of us who consider you our extended family are here if you need anything at all. This little girl was, and is, so beautiful, so precious, and so truly loved, and our hearts are broken.
Susan and William
June 20, 2021
I am going to miss this beautiful little girl...she was such a bright light and was surrounding by such a diverse, loving family. Fly high, sweet angel, and know you were so very loved
Kristen Nieves-Garcia
Friend
June 20, 2021
Mommy, daddy and your brother and sister miss you and love you. You were such a loving, caring sister and daughter. You were so full of life, we wish you were still here with us, but I know you'll be forever watching over us. You will always be in our hearts, our tears will never dry. Once my princess, forever my angel. Rest peacefully, play eternally. I love you baby girl.
Cheryl zonneville
Family
June 18, 2021
