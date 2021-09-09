TROIDL - Sarah (nee Siragusa) September 8, 2021, of North Collins, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anton Troidl; loving mother of Cindy (Chuck) Barrett, Carole Troidl and Anthony Troidl; grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Ursula Siragusa and the late Christine Siragusa. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM, followed by an 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY.
We are so sorry to hear of Aunt Sarah’s passing. May you find comfort that she is at peace now.
Harry, Rosanne, Tasha & Allison Stark
Family
September 12, 2021
May god comfort you in this time of loss love and condolences to the tridol family .you will be in my thoughts and prayers always.lisa jaeger.
Lisa Jaeger
Friend
September 11, 2021
Condolences to the family of Sarah tridol.she was such a sweet kind hearted woman.always greeting every one with her smile and friendly hello.and late nite .talks .until closing stime at the midway.wating for her loving son tony to say his good nite. To customers of the midway.i.was glad to be one of them.to . Know her.she will be greatly.missed.love lisa jaeger and sons chris jaeger and matthew Zarkovich.
Lisa Jaeger
Friend
September 11, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Sarah´s passing. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Sarah
Bob Catalano &Carol
Friend
September 10, 2021
Kevin, We are sending our condolences for the loss of your grandmother and keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Cynthia & Mark Craig
Friend
September 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss Tony. Your mom always had a smile on her face.
Ernie Masullo
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
My condolences, and Prayers for the whole family. So sorry for your loss Mrs. Troidl was a very sweet soul. I will miss seeing her when I go to the Taste of Midway. I had the pleasure of seeing her there shortly before she got ill. She will be truly missed by all.
Theresa Kencel
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
Sorry for your great loss She was a wonderful and kind person Iam going to miss her RIP Sarah
Mike&Mary Girlimg
Friend
September 9, 2021
Cindy, Carol and Tony, so very sorry for your loss. Sarah was a special beautiful soul. We spent a season together at the canning factory working the same sorter. It was wonderful getting to know her better then. Prayers for all the family.
Carrie Andolina
Friend
September 9, 2021
We are all so sad for you all. We pray for strength for the family and friends. We love you and are praying for you.