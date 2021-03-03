Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah "Sally" VELIE
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
VELIE - Sarah "Sally"
(nee Brodie)
Of Lancaster, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Kenneth A. Velie Jr.; dear mother of Patrick Velie and Kenneth C. Velie; grandmother of Heather (fiancé Brett Lewandowski) Velie; sister of the late T. Michael Brodie; former mother-in-law of Kathy Velie and life long friend, for over 70 years, Doris Karnisky. Memorial Services from the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Saturday, March 6th, at 10:00 AM. Sarah was an Equestrian and enjoyed riding her horses. Donations may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
She was an amazing woman. A great friend to my mother and will always think of her fondly. RIP Sally.
Jamie Mcfarlin
Friend
March 3, 2022
Sally was my best friend, I will miss her dearly, even thou I moved to Florida we kept in touch by phone and text every week and each year I would visit her. We had a lot of fun together and good memories. Till we meet again, my friend.
Doris Karnisky
Friend
March 19, 2021
I love and miss you grandma. Thank you for everything you’ve ever done for me. I wouldn’t be the woman I am today if it wasn’t for you. You’re the best grandma in the whole wide world. See ya later alligator.

Love,

Heather
Heather Velie
Grandchild
March 7, 2021
Grew up across the street from the Brodie family and "Mike" was my best childhood friend. Sally always had a great love of horses and her smile looks the same as it did many year ago. Bless her and her family.
Richard Crist
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
Sarah and Sue rode horses thru the backfields together laughing and making memories together. If those 2 horses, Peggy and Lady could talk back then, I am sure the husbands would have gotten an earful. LOL. Tom had the honor of laying the 2 horses to rest, back by the barn. To know now that Sarah and Sue are upon Peggy and Lady once again riding thru fields of heaven. It brings us peace to know they are reunited once again. Prayers and thoughts are with you at this time of your loss. The Kedzierski family
Thomas Kedzierski
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
I recall Sally Brodie in our childhood and later as teenagers as a friendly, outgoing young lady. Black hair sometimes made up in a ponytail, with a great smile. Just a nice person. It was a pleasure to have known this fellow East Ender..Peace...
Richard Yehl
Classmate
March 4, 2021
Carol Brodie
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results