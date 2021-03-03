VELIE - Sarah "Sally"
(nee Brodie)
Of Lancaster, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Kenneth A. Velie Jr.; dear mother of Patrick Velie and Kenneth C. Velie; grandmother of Heather (fiancé Brett Lewandowski) Velie; sister of the late T. Michael Brodie; former mother-in-law of Kathy Velie and life long friend, for over 70 years, Doris Karnisky. Memorial Services from the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Saturday, March 6th, at 10:00 AM. Sarah was an Equestrian and enjoyed riding her horses. Donations may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.