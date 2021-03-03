Sarah and Sue rode horses thru the backfields together laughing and making memories together. If those 2 horses, Peggy and Lady could talk back then, I am sure the husbands would have gotten an earful. LOL. Tom had the honor of laying the 2 horses to rest, back by the barn. To know now that Sarah and Sue are upon Peggy and Lady once again riding thru fields of heaven. It brings us peace to know they are reunited once again. Prayers and thoughts are with you at this time of your loss. The Kedzierski family

Thomas Kedzierski Neighbor March 4, 2021