Scarlett Rae KIERA
Kiera - Scarlett Rae
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle on June 30, 2021. Beloved daughter of Jason and Mandy (nee Kielbasa) Kiera; cherished granddaughter of Jack and Sheri Ronayne and Dave and Debi Kiera; adored great-granddaughter of Sara and Raymond Holley and Gloria and the late Raymond Kiera; dearest niece and goddaughter of Alicia Ronayne, Doozer (Rachel) Ronayne and Jimmy (Jackie) Kiera; loving cousin of Jack, Mason, Levi, and Mia; also survived by Scarlett's loyal four-legged companion Tequila, and many relatives and friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 12-4PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where a Funeral Service will follow at 4PM. Memorial donations may be made in Scarlett's name to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and the Courage of Carly Fund. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jul
3
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
To all of Scarlett's Family. We are so sorry to learn of Scarlett passing. I belong to the Prayer Group, Branches, is how we knew about Scarlett. So sad. Our prayers are with all of her family. We have our own Special Angel Scarlett watching over us.. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dave Rogers Family, Seneca Falls NY
Other
July 6, 2021
Mandy, I know I haven't seen you since I retired from cloverbank but Kathy told me about Scarlett and the challenges you were facing. My heart goes out to you along with my thought and prayers. I lost my daughter 5 yrs ago and its been a rough road. Hugs honey and God Bless. Joanne
Joanne Bean
July 3, 2021
Our sincere condolences on the loss of your sweet daughter. Jason, Mandy, and Scarlett Ray all fought a very courageous battle. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Alice and Bill Barto( your neighbors)
July 2, 2021
Such an angel with a smile that lifted everyone. May God give you comfort, strength and peace . You all were pillars of love and courage and support. Scarlett will always be a shining light.
Fee Marrero and family
Friend
July 2, 2021
