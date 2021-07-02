Kiera - Scarlett Rae
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle on June 30, 2021. Beloved daughter of Jason and Mandy (nee Kielbasa) Kiera; cherished granddaughter of Jack and Sheri Ronayne and Dave and Debi Kiera; adored great-granddaughter of Sara and Raymond Holley and Gloria and the late Raymond Kiera; dearest niece and goddaughter of Alicia Ronayne, Doozer (Rachel) Ronayne and Jimmy (Jackie) Kiera; loving cousin of Jack, Mason, Levi, and Mia; also survived by Scarlett's loyal four-legged companion Tequila, and many relatives and friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 12-4PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where a Funeral Service will follow at 4PM. Memorial donations may be made in Scarlett's name to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and the Courage of Carly Fund. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.