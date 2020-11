Miller - Scott A.Of West Seneca, NY, November 5, 2020. Adored husband of Cheryl (nee Malecki); cherished father of Kelly and Jay (Halston); dearest step-father of Jennifer (Scott) Pomietlaz; loving brother of Mark (Barbara); beloved son of Donna (nee Boehringer) and the late Ronald. A private service is being held Sunday by the immediate family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com