Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Scott A. MILLER
Miller - Scott A.
Of West Seneca, NY, November 5, 2020. Adored husband of Cheryl (nee Malecki); cherished father of Kelly and Jay (Halston); dearest step-father of Jennifer (Scott) Pomietlaz; loving brother of Mark (Barbara); beloved son of Donna (nee Boehringer) and the late Ronald. A private service is being held Sunday by the immediate family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.