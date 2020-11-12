PYTLAK - Scott A.
Entered into eternal rest suddenly on November 7, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved father of Mackenzie T. Pytlak; loving brother of Michele (James) Kuchta, Evemarie (James) Schlehr, and Michael (Kathy) Pytlak; dear son of the late Benedict Pytlak and the late Alicia (late Fred) Molik; he will be sadly missed by his dog Tyko Daniel, cat Jazz and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY. Interment to be held privately. Arrangements by (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Scott's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.