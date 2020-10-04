SCHULTZ - Scott A.
Of North Tonawanda, October 2, 2020.Beloved father of Becky (fiancée Kenny Abbott) Schultz and Katey Schultz; former spouse of the late Deanna Schultz; brother of Perry (Kathy) Schultz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, 4-7 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where a Brief Celebration of Life will be held at 7 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue, 775 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo 14226. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com