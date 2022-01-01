BARLETT - Scott M.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest suddenly December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Marcy A. (nee Bishop) Barlett; devoted father of Chelsea (Keith) Kij, Nicholas Barlett, Lindsay Barlett, Stephanie Beyer and Emily Beyer; loving son of the late Charles and Margaret (nee Blyth) Barlett; dear brother of Kathleen (Tim) Hull, Susan (Terrance) Thrush, Carol Barlett and the late Richard "Rick" (late Laura) Barlett and Michael Barlett; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A celebration of Scott's Life will be held on January 8th, at C2's Bar, 1254 Electric Ave., Lackawanna, NY, from 4-7 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences and memories may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.