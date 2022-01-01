Menu
Scott M. BARLETT
BARLETT - Scott M.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest suddenly December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Marcy A. (nee Bishop) Barlett; devoted father of Chelsea (Keith) Kij, Nicholas Barlett, Lindsay Barlett, Stephanie Beyer and Emily Beyer; loving son of the late Charles and Margaret (nee Blyth) Barlett; dear brother of Kathleen (Tim) Hull, Susan (Terrance) Thrush, Carol Barlett and the late Richard "Rick" (late Laura) Barlett and Michael Barlett; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A celebration of Scott's Life will be held on January 8th, at C2's Bar, 1254 Electric Ave., Lackawanna, NY, from 4-7 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences and memories may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C2's Bar
1254 Electric Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Nick, Lindsay and families, i am so sorry for the loss of your Dad.May his memory be eternal and if you need anything just ask. If I can help, I will. Love you both.
Leisa A Wheeler
Friend
January 3, 2022
