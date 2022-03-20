BENNETT - Scott

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest March 12, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Ensch); devoted father of Brianna Bennett; cherished stepfather of Jared (Carlina) Ramsdell; adored grandfather of Krisstina (Colton) Haynes, Jeremiah and Izaiah Ramsdell and the late Tyler Deremo; loving great-grandfather of Ayvaleigh and Grayson; dear son of the late Gerald and Ruth Bennett; Revered brother of Gail Bennett. No Prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), Amherst, NY. Scott was a 20 plus year faithful member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. A memorial will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.