Scott BENNETT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BENNETT - Scott
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest March 12, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Ensch); devoted father of Brianna Bennett; cherished stepfather of Jared (Carlina) Ramsdell; adored grandfather of Krisstina (Colton) Haynes, Jeremiah and Izaiah Ramsdell and the late Tyler Deremo; loving great-grandfather of Ayvaleigh and Grayson; dear son of the late Gerald and Ruth Bennett; Revered brother of Gail Bennett. No Prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), Amherst, NY. Scott was a 20 plus year faithful member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. A memorial will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
