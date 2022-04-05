GAWINSKI - Scott M.April 3, 2022, of Depew. Son of the late Robert and Johanna (nee Pietrzyk); loving brother of Jody Gawinski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends Dee and Chris McCrobie and family. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 block east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 8 PM. Scott was a long-time member of the WNY Winter Pool League. Please share condolences at