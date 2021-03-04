GERBEC - Scott M.
Of Buffalo, entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2021. Cherished son of Robert (Lori) and Donna Gerbec; beloved brother of Daniel (Jacqueline) Gerbec and dear uncle of Nevaeh Gerbec; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Scotty was an excellent cook, both by trade and for pleasure, with a passion for good food. He was a talented guitarist, an avid reader, a Star Wars aficionado, and a big fan of Southern Rock and Ozzy. Scotty was good-hearted, loyal and fun, and he lived life on his own terms. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled. A Memorial wake will be held on Saturday, March 6, from 1-7 PM at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., in Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Occupancy limitations will be observed. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.