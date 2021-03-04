Menu
Scott M. GERBEC
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GERBEC - Scott M.
Of Buffalo, entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2021. Cherished son of Robert (Lori) and Donna Gerbec; beloved brother of Daniel (Jacqueline) Gerbec and dear uncle of Nevaeh Gerbec; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Scotty was an excellent cook, both by trade and for pleasure, with a passion for good food. He was a talented guitarist, an avid reader, a Star Wars aficionado, and a big fan of Southern Rock and Ozzy. Scotty was good-hearted, loyal and fun, and he lived life on his own terms. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled. A Memorial wake will be held on Saturday, March 6, from 1-7 PM at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., in Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Occupancy limitations will be observed. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Wake
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Scott was a kind soul. I always enjoyed seeing him. He will be dearly missed
Leonard Elijah
Friend
March 5, 2021
Donna, Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family. May you find peace
Kim Lipp
March 4, 2021
I'll miss you Cuz
Patti Gates
March 4, 2021
Jay and I are still in shock, dude - still can´t believe it
Amber Janiak
March 4, 2021
