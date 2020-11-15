PATTERSON - Scott H.
November 9th, age 82, under the dedicated care of Hospice Buffalo. Dear husband for 42 years of Donna (nee Paoletta) Patterson. Scott was born October 9, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Scott and Vera (Hewett) Patterson. He graduated from Peekskill Military Academy, Canisius College and was a National Guard veteran. In 1962 he was hired in Buffalo as a sales rep for Anaconda American Brass that launched a 47 year sales career in the copper and brass industry. Retiring once in 1998, Scott rejoined the company two years later and stayed for another nine. Scott had a great sense of sales acumen and while there were ownership changes through the years, he remained dedicated to a career for which he received well-deserved recognition. In his personal life, Scott took great pride in faithfully keeping in touch with family, childhood and college friends, neighbors, former co-workers, and customers. He kept track of their special occasions, always sending a card, or making a call. He was adept at putting thoughts into print and was proud to have had 20 letters published in the Buffalo News. Loving father of Gregory Patterson and Tracy (Peter) Powers of Bay Village, OH. Caring grandfather of Shannon, Meghan, and Patrick Powers; Scott was predeceased by his brother John (Helen) Patterson; and is also survived by his former wife Sara (Neumann) and her daughter Kelly. A dog lover from childhood, he leaves behind his buddy, Shadow. Scott will truly be missed not only by his family but many loving friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In his memory, please consider contributions to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.