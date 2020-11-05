Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Scott H. WALTERS
WALTERS - Scott H.
November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Ashley (nee Evans); loving father of Matthew, Mariah, Jayden and the late Aaliyah; cherished son of Katheryn (nee Leverenz) (late Roger) Walters; dear brother of Todd (Andrea) Walters; survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday 4-7 PM. Bills attire strongly encouraged and loved by Scott. GO BILLS. (Face coverings and 6 foot distancing are required during visitation. Current capacity limits may cause delays on entering).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.