WALTERS - Scott H.

November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Ashley (nee Evans); loving father of Matthew, Mariah, Jayden and the late Aaliyah; cherished son of Katheryn (nee Leverenz) (late Roger) Walters; dear brother of Todd (Andrea) Walters; survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday 4-7 PM. Bills attire strongly encouraged and loved by Scott. GO BILLS. (Face coverings and 6 foot distancing are required during visitation. Current capacity limits may cause delays on entering).







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.