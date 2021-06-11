Menu
Scott D. HANEL
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
HANEL - Scott D.
June 9, 2021. Beloved husband of 29 years to Connie Hanel; devoted father of Madison (fiancée of John Szablewski) Hanel; dear son of Donald and Barbara (nee Drees) Hanel; dearest brother of Colleen (Ron) Morosey, Lynda (Kevin) Ahrens and Dawn Hanel; brother-in-law of Nicholas (Sheila) Condrell and Kristine (Tom) Heick; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, June 13th from 1-4 and 6-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's memory to the Roswell Alliance Foundation. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jun
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Belatedly informed of Scott´s passing, I wanted to include my heartfelt condolences as well. I was privileged to coach Scott all three years of his Maryvale varsity soccer career, beginning with his making the team and starting as a sophomore to finishing as co-captain and league all star. The special qualities you saw in his years as a husband and father- toughness, tenacity, and devotion- were clearly evident from the moment he stepped onto the field and represented us with his ability and his integrity. May you find comfort in knowing His goodness forever lives in your hearts whenever you think of your beloved Scott.
Dr. Tim McNamara
School
December 6, 2021
My sympathy to the family. I was their babysitter when Scott and his sisters were very young. A wonderful family.
Wendie Emerson
Friend
June 26, 2021
Scott´s life meant to much to so many. He will be missed dearly. Connie and Madison know there is "a village" out there wrapping their arms around you. You two are loved as we loved Scott. Heartfelt condolences.
Joan Lynch
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers at this most difficult time. We are truly sorry for your loss.
Phil & Gail Zimmermann
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family! You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Pamela M. Muszynski & Peter D. Kuminski
Other
June 13, 2021
Connie, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a great man and a true friend. He will be missed by all that knew him. So sorry for your loss.
John Barber
Work
June 12, 2021
Sorryforyourlosscallifyouneed. Anything
TheHallsonyorktown
Friend
June 11, 2021
Connie, I am so sorry to hear about Scott´s passing. Praying for you and your family.
Beth Campagna
June 11, 2021
