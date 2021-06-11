Belatedly informed of Scott´s passing, I wanted to include my heartfelt condolences as well. I was privileged to coach Scott all three years of his Maryvale varsity soccer career, beginning with his making the team and starting as a sophomore to finishing as co-captain and league all star. The special qualities you saw in his years as a husband and father- toughness, tenacity, and devotion- were clearly evident from the moment he stepped onto the field and represented us with his ability and his integrity. May you find comfort in knowing His goodness forever lives in your hearts whenever you think of your beloved Scott.

Dr. Tim McNamara School December 6, 2021