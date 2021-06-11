HANEL - Scott D.
June 9, 2021. Beloved husband of 29 years to Connie Hanel; devoted father of Madison (fiancée of John Szablewski) Hanel; dear son of Donald and Barbara (nee Drees) Hanel; dearest brother of Colleen (Ron) Morosey, Lynda (Kevin) Ahrens and Dawn Hanel; brother-in-law of Nicholas (Sheila) Condrell and Kristine (Tom) Heick; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, June 13th from 1-4 and 6-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's memory to the Roswell Alliance Foundation. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.