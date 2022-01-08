KASHINO - Scott D.
Of Lake View, NY passed peacefully at home with his wife, son, and spirit of Janie at his side January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Specht) Kashino; loving and cherished father of Thomas and Janie Kashino; dearest son of Bertha "Bertie" (nee Bushen) and the late Rudolph "Rudy" Kashino; dear brother of Karen (late Michael) Walters and the late Gary "Toad" Kashino; son-in-law of John and the late Mary Specht; Scotty is survived by a large loving family and countless friends. The family will be present to receive friends Monday and Tuesday from 3-7pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayer and Funeral Services will commence Tuesday evening at 7 o'clock. Scott was a retired Detective Sergeant with the Town of Hamburg Police Department. Flowers are gratefully declined. Share online condolences at: www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.