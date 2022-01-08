Scott was a great friend and he could or was always the class clown. This was this one time in 4th grade we were headed to Canada to Crystal Beach as a class and we had to go thru customs and the immigration officer got on the bus and asked if we were all born in the United States and we said yes but not Scott he stood up and said he was born in Moscow!! Well we all laughed but the officer didn't think it was funny at all. Yelled at Scott and told the whole bus that he could hold us until he checked everyone's papers. But that was Scott always funny and cheerful and the life of the party!! Your going to be missed my friend, until we meet again. Rest well. I will pray for your wife and son...

Kevin Snyder Friend January 8, 2022