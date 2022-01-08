Menu
Scott D. KASHINO
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
KASHINO - Scott D.
Of Lake View, NY passed peacefully at home with his wife, son, and spirit of Janie at his side January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Specht) Kashino; loving and cherished father of Thomas and Janie Kashino; dearest son of Bertha "Bertie" (nee Bushen) and the late Rudolph "Rudy" Kashino; dear brother of Karen (late Michael) Walters and the late Gary "Toad" Kashino; son-in-law of John and the late Mary Specht; Scotty is survived by a large loving family and countless friends. The family will be present to receive friends Monday and Tuesday from 3-7pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayer and Funeral Services will commence Tuesday evening at 7 o'clock. Scott was a retired Detective Sergeant with the Town of Hamburg Police Department. Flowers are gratefully declined. Share online condolences at:
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
The world has lost one of the best. We have known Scott and his family since 2007 when his daughter Jane and our grandchild Kahlilla both fought childhood cancer. Living in Australia, we thought we would never meet. However, we were invited to stay with them when we visited the US in 2009. What a beautiful family. Scott would light the room when he came in, always a huge smile, and always made you feel special. We will miss this special human being. Our love goes to Colleen and Tom. There is some comfort in knowing he will have been greeted by the most beautiful girl, together forever.
Kev & Jude Donahoo
January 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Rest in Peace Scott.
Patty, Greg, Matthew, Jonathan and Elise Gill
Friend
January 11, 2022
Karen, I am so sorry to hear of Scott's passing, may he rest in peace.
Jeffrey Russell, Sr
January 10, 2022
Scott was a great friend and he could or was always the class clown. This was this one time in 4th grade we were headed to Canada to Crystal Beach as a class and we had to go thru customs and the immigration officer got on the bus and asked if we were all born in the United States and we said yes but not Scott he stood up and said he was born in Moscow!! Well we all laughed but the officer didn't think it was funny at all. Yelled at Scott and told the whole bus that he could hold us until he checked everyone's papers. But that was Scott always funny and cheerful and the life of the party!! Your going to be missed my friend, until we meet again. Rest well. I will pray for your wife and son...
Kevin Snyder
Friend
January 8, 2022
My condolences to Scotts family, friends and co workers. A true professional and a pleasure to work with. RIP Scott.
Brian English, ECMEO Ret.
Work
January 8, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Scott´s family and friends. He was a great police officer and an even better man.
Art Litzinger
Work
January 8, 2022
THE KASHINO, MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES ON THE PASSING OF SCOTT. HE HAS GONE THROUGH A LOT AND HIS PAIN IS OVER. HE WAS A GOOD MAN AND A GOOD FRIEND. REST IN PEACE SCOTT.
KEN THOMAS THPD
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results