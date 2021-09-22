MEIDENBAUER - Scott P.
Age 70, of Varysburg, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was born April 16, 1951 in Buffalo, New York, to the late Clifford and Doris (Radder) Meidenbauer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia (Blair) Meidenbauer of Varysburg, daughter, Lindsay (Brian) Eddy of Varysburg, brother Randall (Bernice) Meidenbauer of Lancaster, four grandchildren, Lucia, Charlotte, Olivia and Lucas, along with many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. An 11 AM, Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Ss. Joachim & Anne Parish, 2311 Attica Road, Varysburg, NY 14167. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Varysburg Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 638, Varysburg, NY 14167 or to Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.