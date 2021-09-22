Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott P. MEIDENBAUER
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lancaster High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St
Attica, NY
MEIDENBAUER - Scott P.
Age 70, of Varysburg, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was born April 16, 1951 in Buffalo, New York, to the late Clifford and Doris (Radder) Meidenbauer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia (Blair) Meidenbauer of Varysburg, daughter, Lindsay (Brian) Eddy of Varysburg, brother Randall (Bernice) Meidenbauer of Lancaster, four grandchildren, Lucia, Charlotte, Olivia and Lucas, along with many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. An 11 AM, Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Ss. Joachim & Anne Parish, 2311 Attica Road, Varysburg, NY 14167. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Varysburg Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 638, Varysburg, NY 14167 or to Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St, Attica, NY
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Ss. Joachim & Anne Parish
2311 Attica Road, Varysburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Marley Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our love for the Meidenbauer´s grows with each passing day!! We are heart broken over Scottys passing!!! We will miss you forever!!! We will look out for your family always!!
Jim and Marcia
Family
September 27, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. I have great memories of family pool parties in Lancaster when we were children..
Betty Ann Krischan
September 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. So sorry for your loss. Hugs Carol
Carol (Radder) Poliziani
Family
September 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Scott's passing, my condolences to his family...
Nancy Adamski
Family
September 22, 2021
We are very sorry to hear Scotty has passed away. We spent a lot of time over the years with tournaments, get togethers, reunions, ski races, etc. with Scottys help. The conroy family loved golfing there and cross country skiing. Regards to all of Scottys family. the Conroys
Bob and Rita Conroy
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results