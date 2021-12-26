Menu
Scott E. REGAN
REGAN - Scott E.
58, of Wheatfield, New York, passed away Thursday (December 23, 2021) in Mt. St. Mary's Hospital. Scott was born in Potsdam, New York on August 11, 1963 to John Harold and Dona (LaPoint) Regan. Scott was a United States Air Force Veteran serving from 1982-1986 and a Communications Technician for Network Task Group. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandkids, and friends. Scott was predeceased by his parents, brother Timothy Regan, sisters Jennifer Regan and Renny Yorker (Regan). Scott is survived by his wife Jodi Lynn (White) Regan, father of Terrill Fuhrman (Shea), Alyssa Brojakowski (Shea), Rebecca McLaughlin (Shea), Gena Shea, brother Jeffrey Regan, grandfather of 13, also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY, where funeral services will follow at 8 P.M. Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Jim and Eric Lorback
December 27, 2021
