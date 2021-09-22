ROGERS - Scott Martin
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 18, 2021. Husband of Lisa (nee Miranda) Rogers. Devoted father of Sara and Leah Rogers; loving son of Joy A. Martin and the late Peter H. Rogers; dear brother of Peter (Sue) Rogers and Pam (Ian) Sherman. Scott is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NIAAA (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism). Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Saturday 9 AM-12 PM, with a Funeral Service to follow. Please share memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.