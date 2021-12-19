Menu
Scott M. ROYER
Of Lancaster, PA, passed away on November 27, 2021. He was born in Flint, MI on May 15, 1977. The loving husband of Jennifer (Hall) Royer, Scott worked as an archive technician for the York County Archives. He loved history and enjoyed visiting museums with his family. Scott also enjoyed music, trivia, and watching sports. All who knew Scott will remember his great sense of humor. Scott will be missed by his wife, Jennifer; children, William, Ryan, and Hannah; his parents, Annelle and Timothy; sisters, Sarah McCabe (Shawn), Alison Allison (Graham), and Beth Royer; his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Noe; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 2260 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's name may be made to Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum Collections Dept., www.landisvalleymuseum.org/support/donate, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org/donate, or the Williams Syndrome Assn., www.williams-syndrome.org/donate.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
St. Christopher's Church
2260 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY
From The Pruski Family
January 14, 2022
Wish we were with you in this time of Scott's celebration of life. All our love.
Joe and Mary Roos
Friend
December 26, 2021
