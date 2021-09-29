WINTERS - Scott Perry
Of Lakeland, FL, became our guardian angel on September 21, 2021. Scott was born on November 10, 1973 to Carl Winters of North Tonawanda, NY and Virginia Winters, of Buffalo, NY in North Tonawanda, NY. Scott was a Satellite Communications System Operator in the Army between 1994-1996. Anyone who knew Scott knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He is survived by his loving wife Kerri Winters (nee Rye); and their two daughters, Patricia and Ti'rani of Lakeland, FL; his mother Viginia Winters of Hollis, NH; brother Jeff Winters of Kenmore, NY; and his sister Terri Beiter of Hollis, NH. Scott was predeceased by his father Carl Winters (1979). One of Scott's biggest accomplishments was being a father. He had always wanted children and considered himself lucky enough to adopt two little girls when he married Kerri Winters. They dated for 22 days before they wed on January 16, 1998. His children called their dad a superhero, and even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. Scott was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Patricia, Ti'rani, Samantha (daughter-in-law) and Kerri and always tried his best to support them. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Wednesday, September 29th, from 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 30th, at 10:00 AM, followed by the burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There will be a brunch for family and friends immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations to help offset funeral costs will be appreciated. Online condolences available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.