KAY - Sebastian A.
Age 20, August 21, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved grandson of Patience (late James) Kay; devoted brother of Gregory and Joshua Kay; loving nephew of Paul (Sara) Kay; dear cousin of James, Maria and Maya Kay; also survived by extended family and friends. Calling hours will be Saturday, 12-2 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please wear masks and be mindful of NYS Social Distancing Guidelines. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.