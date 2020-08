KAY - Sebastian A.Age 20, August 21, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved grandson of Patience (late James) Kay; devoted brother of Gregory and Joshua Kay; loving nephew of Paul (Sara) Kay; dear cousin of James, Maria and Maya Kay; also survived by extended family and friends. Calling hours will be Saturday, 12-2 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please wear masks and be mindful of NYS Social Distancing Guidelines. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com