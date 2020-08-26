Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sebastian A. KAY
KAY - Sebastian A.
Age 20, August 21, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved grandson of Patience (late James) Kay; devoted brother of Gregory and Joshua Kay; loving nephew of Paul (Sara) Kay; dear cousin of James, Maria and Maya Kay; also survived by extended family and friends. Calling hours will be Saturday, 12-2 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please wear masks and be mindful of NYS Social Distancing Guidelines. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.