CIANCIO - Sebastian G., D.D.S.
October 17, 2020, age 83. Beloved husband of 57 years to Marilyn J. (nee Bonfiglio) Ciancio; loving father of Michele A. (Pete) Bessinger and Sebastian J. (Jennifer) Ciancio; cherished grandfather of Justine, Tyler, Emma and Bella; caring brother of Concetta (late Richard) Fahey; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 8:45 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made in Dr. Ciancio's memory to the UB School of Dental Medicine Scholarship Fund. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.