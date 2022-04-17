Menu
Sebastian J. "Sibby" MILITELLO Jr.
MILITELLO - Sebastian J., Jr. "Sibby"
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest April 8, 2022. Devoted husband of the late Josephine (Ricotta); loved father of David, the late Maria (James) Lipiec and the late Gina (Jamie Gephard) Militello; adored grandfather of Andrea and Cole. Sibby was an alum of Grover Cleveland High School. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Inurnment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
