ORTEGA - Serafin
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Survived by his children Konrad S. Ortega, Ann Marie Koeppel, Raymond L. (Julie) Ortega and their mother Kathleen A. Ortega. Cherished grandfather of Drew Ortega, Konrad Ortega, Victoria Ortega, Grace Ortega, Samantha Ortega, Jillian Koeppel, David Koeppel, Raymond L. Ortega andten great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Serafin Ortega and Josefina Calderon; dear brother of Ana Delia Bravo and Raymond (Ines) Calderon. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Saturday from 12-4 PM. Prayers will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.