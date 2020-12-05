Menu
SeSun KULESZ
KULESZ - SeSun
December 4, 2020, Cheektowaga, NY. Dear mother of Brenda (Keith) Dzienciol and Marina (James) McKenna; loving grandmother of Maddox and Lilyanna; dearest godmother of Starr (Kevin) Slack; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private wake services are being held for the family due to the current health concerns in the area. Funeral Services at SS Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 45 Ideal Street, Buffalo, Monday, at 10 AM. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church
45 Ideal Street, Buffalo, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
