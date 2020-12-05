KULESZ - SeSun
December 4, 2020, Cheektowaga, NY. Dear mother of Brenda (Keith) Dzienciol and Marina (James) McKenna; loving grandmother of Maddox and Lilyanna; dearest godmother of Starr (Kevin) Slack; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private wake services are being held for the family due to the current health concerns in the area. Funeral Services at SS Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 45 Ideal Street, Buffalo, Monday, at 10 AM. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
