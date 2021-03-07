- Seth
Passed away at the age of 83, on March 1, 2021 surrounded by his children. He is survived by his three children, Denise (Wayne) Breissinger, Jill (Todd Putzig) Hayes, and Steven (Wendy) Clark; along with four grandchildren, Garrett, Taylor, Katarina and Alexander and one great -granddaughter, Kingsley Mae. Seth is also survived by his longtime and dearest friend Janice Luczak and his two sisters, Marjorie Kruger and Charlotte (Joseph) Richards, along with nieces, nephews and many dear lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his wife the late Patricia Ann Clark and his parents the late Roswell and Marjorie Clark. Seth deeply loved his children and we loved him. He took us camping, taught us to waterski, to fish and tie flies. He loved to cook and tinker with whatever new project he brought home. He was a great father and will lovingly remain in our hearts and memories forever. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Seth's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.