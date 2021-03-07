Menu
Seth CLARK
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
- Seth
Passed away at the age of 83, on March 1, 2021 surrounded by his children. He is survived by his three children, Denise (Wayne) Breissinger, Jill (Todd Putzig) Hayes, and Steven (Wendy) Clark; along with four grandchildren, Garrett, Taylor, Katarina and Alexander and one great -granddaughter, Kingsley Mae. Seth is also survived by his longtime and dearest friend Janice Luczak and his two sisters, Marjorie Kruger and Charlotte (Joseph) Richards, along with nieces, nephews and many dear lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his wife the late Patricia Ann Clark and his parents the late Roswell and Marjorie Clark. Seth deeply loved his children and we loved him. He took us camping, taught us to waterski, to fish and tie flies. He loved to cook and tinker with whatever new project he brought home. He was a great father and will lovingly remain in our hearts and memories forever. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Seth's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed talking to your dad when I was the paperboy for the neighborhood. Always good memories !
Patrick S Garry
March 7, 2021
I was sorry to read about the passing of Seth. I new him as a neighbor and friend and went to school with his sister Marjorie. His son was a classmate of my son Danny. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family.
Dennis Garry
March 7, 2021
