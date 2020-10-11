Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Seth L. DeAnthony
DeAnthony - Seth L.
Suddenly September 29, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved son of Virginia Kroll, David Haeick, and late Robert (Cheryle) DeAnthony; cherished brother of Sara (Scott) Kinley, Josh (Abby) Haeick, Hannah Kroll-Haeick, Katya (Deanna) Kroll-Haeick, and Noah (Yashvardhan Rathore) Kroll-Haeick; special uncle of Olivia (Joe) Kreisher, Reese Kinley, Dylan Russell, and nine other nieces and nephews; also survived by Huxley, his faithful canine companion of 15 years. Friends received on Thursday, October 15th from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.