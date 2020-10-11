DeAnthony - Seth L.
Suddenly September 29, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved son of Virginia Kroll, David Haeick, and late Robert (Cheryle) DeAnthony; cherished brother of Sara (Scott) Kinley, Josh (Abby) Haeick, Hannah Kroll-Haeick, Katya (Deanna) Kroll-Haeick, and Noah (Yashvardhan Rathore) Kroll-Haeick; special uncle of Olivia (Joe) Kreisher, Reese Kinley, Dylan Russell, and nine other nieces and nephews; also survived by Huxley, his faithful canine companion of 15 years. Friends received on Thursday, October 15th from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.