Sharen A. ZOLNOWSKI
ZOLNOWSKI - Sharen A. (nee Bialasik)
December 16, 2021, of Orchard Park, NY, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 57 years to Stanley A. Zolnowski; loving mother of Deborah (William) Henges Sr. and Stanley (Kelly) Zolnowski; cherished grandmother of Sheri (Nello), Stanley, William Jr., Thomas and Melissa; great-grandmother of Nello, Ava and Samuel; sister of Alfred (Joanne) Bialasik; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
21
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
