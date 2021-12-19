ZOLNOWSKI - Sharen A. (nee Bialasik)
December 16, 2021, of Orchard Park, NY, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 57 years to Stanley A. Zolnowski; loving mother of Deborah (William) Henges Sr. and Stanley (Kelly) Zolnowski; cherished grandmother of Sheri (Nello), Stanley, William Jr., Thomas and Melissa; great-grandmother of Nello, Ava and Samuel; sister of Alfred (Joanne) Bialasik; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.