WOOD - Shari

Passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 peacefully with her family by her side. Shari was born in Clearfield, PA; the daughter of the late Harris and Eva Wood; and sister Christina; and brother Todd. Shari is survived by her sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, and cousins who she loved dearly. She will be forever in our hearts and be remembered for her warm loving heart and sense of humor.

No services will be held. All donations can be made to The Salvation Army.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.