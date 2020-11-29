GUTOWSKI - Sharon A.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 20, 2020, loving daughter of the late Dolores and Anthony Gutowski; dear sister of James A. (Sandra) Gutowski; adored aunt of Megan Gutowki and Katherine (Stephen) Schoppe; great-aunt of Madeline Peck, Maxwell Peck, Cora Kavalir; Bryson Schoppe, Waylon Schoppe and Everly Schoppe. Sharon attended Buffalo State College where she earned a Masters of Education. She worked at St. Amelia Elementary School for 42 years. She founded the St. Amelia Pre-K program and retired in 2018 as Dean of Students. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services held privately for the family. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.