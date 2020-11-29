Menu
Sharon A. GUTOWSKI
GUTOWSKI - Sharon A.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 20, 2020, loving daughter of the late Dolores and Anthony Gutowski; dear sister of James A. (Sandra) Gutowski; adored aunt of Megan Gutowki and Katherine (Stephen) Schoppe; great-aunt of Madeline Peck, Maxwell Peck, Cora Kavalir; Bryson Schoppe, Waylon Schoppe and Everly Schoppe. Sharon attended Buffalo State College where she earned a Masters of Education. She worked at St. Amelia Elementary School for 42 years. She founded the St. Amelia Pre-K program and retired in 2018 as Dean of Students. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services held privately for the family. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
