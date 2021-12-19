BLOUNT - Sharon L. (nee Fitch)
December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert C. Blount; devoted mother of Kelly (Christine) Blount, Colleen Brigante and Maureen (John) Donnelly; loving grandmother of Amanda Blount, Ryan Brigante, Matthew (Nicole) Brigante, Mary Brigante, Emily (Andrew) Zdrojewski, Patrick and Molly Donnelly; dear sister of the late Joan Flanigan; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday, January 8th, from 11 AM - 1 PM for Memorial visitations, where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.