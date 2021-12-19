Dear Blount Family, I´m so sorry to hear of "Grandma Sharon´s" passing. She use to watch my son after school at St. John´s about 10 years ago. Grandma Sharon made Bruce a blanket for Christmas one year and to this day it is still on his bed and his most favorite blanket. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. Tinamarie and Bruce Jr.

Tinamarie Gostomski December 27, 2021