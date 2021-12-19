Menu
Sharon L. BLOUNT
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BLOUNT - Sharon L. (nee Fitch)
December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert C. Blount; devoted mother of Kelly (Christine) Blount, Colleen Brigante and Maureen (John) Donnelly; loving grandmother of Amanda Blount, Ryan Brigante, Matthew (Nicole) Brigante, Mary Brigante, Emily (Andrew) Zdrojewski, Patrick and Molly Donnelly; dear sister of the late Joan Flanigan; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday, January 8th, from 11 AM - 1 PM for Memorial visitations, where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Blount Family, I´m so sorry to hear of "Grandma Sharon´s" passing. She use to watch my son after school at St. John´s about 10 years ago. Grandma Sharon made Bruce a blanket for Christmas one year and to this day it is still on his bed and his most favorite blanket. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. Tinamarie and Bruce Jr.
Tinamarie Gostomski
December 27, 2021
Maureen, John and family. We are so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. Saying prayers for peace and comfort for your family.
Lisa Carncross-Bissell
December 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss Uncle Bob and the whole family. We have been thinking of you allot. Take care
Dave and Dru
December 19, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. We always will remember her friendly smile and her love of life.
Jan and Ray Howard
Friend
December 19, 2021
