BROOKS - Sharon Mildred, PhD

Dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, educator, and mentor, who was passionate and dedicated to the education of others and aiding those in need, unexpectedly passed on Thursday, February 18th, 2021, at the age of 68. She served as a teacher, professor, consultant, advisor, and business owner during her lifetime. Prior to serving as a professor at several institutions, she founded and operated Brooks Academy (known as Brooks Learning Center in Orchard Park and Buffalo, NY) for 30 years, teaching over 1,000 clients and students of all ages and backgrounds. Dr. Brooks earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy from SUNY Buffalo in 2005. As a professor, she served at Georgia Southern University, Walden University, Strayer University, and Lindenwood University. Dr. Brooks is survived by her mother, Prudence Duncan; sister, Margaret Hubbard; children, Emily Brooks and Robert Brooks; and grandchildren, Robert Brooks Jr. and Joseph Brooks. Burial service is scheduled for 10 AM, on Saturday, October 2nd, at Evergreen Cemetery in Columbus, OH.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.