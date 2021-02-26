Sharon has been a long time friend since high school. So sorry to hear of her passing. My condolences to her entire family and loved ones. I practically lived at her house and felt like part of the family. We went to our proms together and had al lot of good times together! I met George through Sharon, who I married and had two wonderful sons. Now I have 7 beautiful grand children! Thank you for being a great friend Sharon. You will be missed!

Karen Ladori Friend February 26, 2021