CEDRO - Sharon A. (nee Coster) February 24, 2021 of West Seneca-Hamburg. Companion of Gaylord Egglestone. Loving mother of Lori (Sean) Meierer and Michael (Garnet) Cedro. Cherished grandmother of Lola and Caden. Daughter of the late Richard (Dianne) and late Marilyn Coster. Dear sister of Late Richard (Beth), Linda (Ed) Vargo, Judy (Terry) Goracke, Jimmy, Terry (Anita), Karen (Scott) Davis and Patrick (Mandie). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Saturday from 4-8PM at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of union Rd.) West Seneca, where a Funeral Liturgy will be held at 7:30PM that evening, friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined, Donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute are appreciated.
Sorry for the loss of a very Loving dear friend that i know my whole life.
Love Joel & Lili
Joel Serafini
March 3, 2021
It's so sad we loss a beautiful person with a great heart, a smile and my best friend. God has gained another angel. I will miss you girlfriend. love always.
Babs Serafini
March 1, 2021
Lori
Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time.
Doreen Kerner
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Sharon. We lived on the next street from the Costers, my sister dated her brother Ricky for a while. It was Sharon and my cousin Babs that brought me and my husband together. My sympathy to her family, rest peaceful Sharon.
Paul and Sharon Liberto
February 26, 2021
Sharon has been a long time friend since high school. So sorry to hear of her passing. My condolences to her entire family and loved ones. I practically lived at her house and felt like part of the family. We went to our proms together and had al lot of good times together! I met George through Sharon, who I married and had two wonderful sons. Now I have 7 beautiful grand children! Thank you for being a great friend Sharon. You will be missed!
Karen Ladori
Friend
February 26, 2021
So sorry to read of Sharon's passing. I have a lot of good memories of times spent with the Coster and Cedro families. My deepest sympathy to all and God's blessing to you during this most difficult time.