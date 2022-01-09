CONGROVE - Sharon L.
Of Lackawanna, NY, January 6, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Richard W. and June F. (Knack) Congrove; sister of Mary Ellen (late Thomas) Pawlak and the late Beverly and Robert Congrove; dearest aunt of Christine (David) Loos, Thomas (Lisa), Beverly and Nicholas (Lisa) Pawlak; great-aunt of Alexandra Loos, Joseph, Nicholas, Sean and Julia Pawlak. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.