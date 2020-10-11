BUJAK - Sharon D.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Marion; (nee Royal) Bujak; dear sister of Margaret (Roger) French, James (Christy) Mendolera, Charles (Linda) Mendolera, Jayne (Frank) Ciccarella, Richard (Rose) Mendolera, Jack (Donna) Mendolera, Herbert (Ruth) Mendolera and the late Mary Ann Bujak, late John Mendolera; fond godmother of Michelle Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, on Thursday morning, at 11 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.