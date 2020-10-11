Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon D. BUJAK
BUJAK - Sharon D.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Marion; (nee Royal) Bujak; dear sister of Margaret (Roger) French, James (Christy) Mendolera, Charles (Linda) Mendolera, Jayne (Frank) Ciccarella, Richard (Rose) Mendolera, Jack (Donna) Mendolera, Herbert (Ruth) Mendolera and the late Mary Ann Bujak, late John Mendolera; fond godmother of Michelle Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, on Thursday morning, at 11 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.