DONOVAN - Sharon
(nee Flaherty)
Passed away December 16th, after a brief illness. Loving wife of 59 years to Bill. Mother of Kelly (Dave) Gardner, Andy (Beth), Karen (John) Pacholec and Walker. Grandmother to Sean, Morgan, Liam, Ryan, Lauren and Caitlyn. Daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Flaherty. Sister of the late Jerry (Patty), Tom (Linda), Mike (Ann) and late JP (Maryanne). Sister-in-Law to the late Chuck (late Mary), late Audrey Petti, Sarah (late Lynn) Thompson and Linda (Keith) Shoemaker. Aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Blessed by countless friends. Private interment. Memorial Mass to be held at a future date. Arrangements are being completed by ROBINSON & HACKEMER FUNERAL HOME, Warsaw. Share online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.