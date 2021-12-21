Menu
Sharon DONOVAN
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY
DONOVAN - Sharon
(nee Flaherty)
Passed away December 16th, after a brief illness. Loving wife of 59 years to Bill. Mother of Kelly (Dave) Gardner, Andy (Beth), Karen (John) Pacholec and Walker. Grandmother to Sean, Morgan, Liam, Ryan, Lauren and Caitlyn. Daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Flaherty. Sister of the late Jerry (Patty), Tom (Linda), Mike (Ann) and late JP (Maryanne). Sister-in-Law to the late Chuck (late Mary), late Audrey Petti, Sarah (late Lynn) Thompson and Linda (Keith) Shoemaker. Aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Blessed by countless friends. Private interment. Memorial Mass to be held at a future date. Arrangements are being completed by ROBINSON & HACKEMER FUNERAL HOME, Warsaw. Share online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
Sharon was a wonderful and caring employee as we worked together at Garden Gate. We had many laughs together. It was a pleasure knowing her and being able to call her my friend. My condolences to the family.
Matt Hriczko
Work
December 28, 2021
My sympathy to Sharon's entire family. I worked with her many years ago at Garden Gate Manor....she always made me laugh. We were going to go into "the chicken purse" business....tried to get Karen to sell in school. My memories of Sharon are happy ones. May your special memories bring you a smile and a tear. GOD grant sharon and all of you peace.
Bernie Ryszkiewicz
Work
December 21, 2021
