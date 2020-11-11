Menu
Of Lackawanna, NY, suddenly, November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of John R. Bretl; loving mom of Michelangelo Alfieri, Nicole Alfieri, and Tiffany Alfieri; cherished grandma of Julius Alfieri, Antonio Alfieri, Kaitlyn Taberski, and Athena Alfieri; daughter of the late William and Alecyn (nee Mesal) Huitfeldt; dearest sister of Marvin Huitfeldt, Timothy Huitfeldt, William Huitfeldt, Patricia Korhummel, Nancy Huitfeldt, and Virginia Giambelluca; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Saturday, from 1-4 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday morning, at 10 AM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
