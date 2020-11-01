HOCH - Sharon E.
(nee McGinty)
October 26, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Eugene A. Hoch; loving mother of Norine M., Christopher J. (Mariellen) Hoch and the late Elizabeth A. Watling; cherished grandmother of Katelyn, Brandon, Derek Pietrzyk and Caleb Hoch; adored great-grandmother of Adelyn; dear sister of Mary Ellen (Lawrence) Smyth; caring sister-in-law of Rose Marie (late Ronald) Brock; also survived by her dear friend Carol Hurst, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.