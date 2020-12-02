Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon FITZGIBBONS
FITZGIBBONS - Sharon
November 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Robert and Mary Ann (Livingston) Fitzgibbons; sister of Robert (Elaine), late Daniel USMC, Mary Ann (Patrick) Judge, Michael (Betsy), Margaret Saas,
Maureen (Colleen Mages) and Shawn (Loralee) Fitzgibbons; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Oh, Sharon, you were such a light in this world. Your sense of humor, view on life and your joy will be so missed. The Lord has an awesome angel with him now.
Trish Heatherly
December 2, 2020