FITZGIBBONS - Sharon
November 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Robert and Mary Ann (Livingston) Fitzgibbons; sister of Robert (Elaine), late Daniel USMC, Mary Ann (Patrick) Judge, Michael (Betsy), Margaret Saas,
Maureen (Colleen Mages) and Shawn (Loralee) Fitzgibbons; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.