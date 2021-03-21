GOODISON - Sharon
(nee Perkovich)
Age 68, of the City of Tonawanda, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, while under the care of Hospice. Beloved wife of 24 years of Clinton David Goodison; mother of Michele (Eric) Seward; step-mother of Kimberly (William) Hawes and the late Amanda Savage; grandmother of Sarah Perez, Andrea and Louis Seward, Joseph, Hannah, Michaela, Julian, Justin, Jared, Alexis, Emily, and Jared; great-grandmother of David; daughter of the late George and Emma E. (nee Wolfe) Perkovich; sister of Judy (Mike) Jeffery, Edie (Scott) Bentley, Thomas (Lynn) Perkovich, Raymond Perkovich, and the late George Perkovich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Private services and interment will be held by the family. If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590 Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.