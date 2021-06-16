GROSS - Sharon R.
(nee Mcclelland)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of William C. Gross; devoted mother of Karen (Mike Eckert) Gross, Michele (Richard) Wylie, Jeanna (late Timothy) Lechner and mother-like to Noreen (James) Thomson; cherished grandmother of Derek, Todd, Wayne, Rich, David, Bryan, Malisa, William, Connor and Garrett; adored great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Loretta McClelland; dear sister of Diane (Frank) Kopacz, her twin Karen (Edward) Carney and the late Shirley (late Raymond) Zygmunt, Audrey (late Mel) Martin, Joan (late Gail) DeVinney, Jean (late Walter) Yelen, Carol (late Donald) Tigue, James McClelland and Elizabeth "Baby Betty" McClelland. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMABRDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. If desired, donations may be made in Sharon's name to The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.