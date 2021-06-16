Menu
Sharon R. GROSS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
GROSS - Sharon R.
(nee Mcclelland)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of William C. Gross; devoted mother of Karen (Mike Eckert) Gross, Michele (Richard) Wylie, Jeanna (late Timothy) Lechner and mother-like to Noreen (James) Thomson; cherished grandmother of Derek, Todd, Wayne, Rich, David, Bryan, Malisa, William, Connor and Garrett; adored great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Loretta McClelland; dear sister of Diane (Frank) Kopacz, her twin Karen (Edward) Carney and the late Shirley (late Raymond) Zygmunt, Audrey (late Mel) Martin, Joan (late Gail) DeVinney, Jean (late Walter) Yelen, Carol (late Donald) Tigue, James McClelland and Elizabeth "Baby Betty" McClelland. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMABRDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. If desired, donations may be made in Sharon's name to The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
18
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Bill, I am so sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. Deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Sue Thomson
June 16, 2021
