HETTICH - Sharon C.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and companion; of Naples, Florida; passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Avow Hospice with her two children by her side. Born in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late James Stubbe and Clarice (Miller) Stubbe, she was a resident of Naples for 17 years. Sharon graduated from the University of Buffalo, School of Nursing in 1955. She married Ronald D. Hettich, also of Buffalo, in 1956. After starting their family in 1958, she combined child rearing and her career until retirement. She was predeceased by her adoring husband of 45 years. Sharon's nursing career spanned almost 40 years. In addition to direct patient care in hospital, school, and home health environments; she worked with regulatory agencies in the evaluation of quality in nursing home care. In both work and life, Sharon was the selfless epitome of kindness, always putting others first. She retired from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in 1993.Sharon leaves her children, Ronald D Hettich Jr. (Elaine) and Alison E Bryant (Martin); her grandchildren, Madeleine, Cameron, Paige, Amy, Ashley; her great-grandchildren, Ella and Riley; loving partner, Richard Nowak; sister, Sandra (Kenneth) Farrell; and her nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sharon's name to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or online at https://sampur.se/3qLkei2
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.