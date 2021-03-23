Horrigan - Sharon L.
(nee Nolan)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 21, 2021, beloved wife of the late Jeremiah Horrigan; loving mother of Kelly (Vincent) Toporek, Bridget (late Dana) Galla and the late Jeremiah Horrigan; cherished grandma of Jacob, Joshua and Joseph Fiederowicz, Rebecca and Sean Galla, Evan Horrigan and Paige Bundy; adored great-grandma of Rowan Horrigan; dear sister of Michael (Sue) Nolan, Sean (Peggy) Nolan, Colleen (Steve Kozinski) Nolan, Cathleen (Kevin) Hawbaker and the late Patrick (Ellen) Nolan; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave. where a closing prayer will be said at 7:00 PM. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.