Sharon L. HORRIGAN
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Horrigan - Sharon L.
(nee Nolan)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 21, 2021, beloved wife of the late Jeremiah Horrigan; loving mother of Kelly (Vincent) Toporek, Bridget (late Dana) Galla and the late Jeremiah Horrigan; cherished grandma of Jacob, Joshua and Joseph Fiederowicz, Rebecca and Sean Galla, Evan Horrigan and Paige Bundy; adored great-grandma of Rowan Horrigan; dear sister of Michael (Sue) Nolan, Sean (Peggy) Nolan, Colleen (Steve Kozinski) Nolan, Cathleen (Kevin) Hawbaker and the late Patrick (Ellen) Nolan; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave. where a closing prayer will be said at 7:00 PM. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Mar
25
Service
7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fond memories of Sharon... fly high my friend.... love to the Nolan family.
Deb G.
March 30, 2021
I went to High School with Sharon and then, as many of us do, I lost contact for many years, until our 50th H.S. reunion. I then kept in contact with her through Facebook. We used to poke each other all the time. She was a wonderful and caring person. Our condolences from my family and from the Baker-Victory Class of 1964
David M Armbruster
March 23, 2021
