TWITTY - Sharon I. (nee Gary)
Of Buffalo, NY, November 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Clayborne Twitty Jr., Jeanneie E. Twitty-Muhammad (Dahveed), Ezel Wilson (the late Rosalind) and Andre Wilson (Son); loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; preceded in death by her mother Mary Turner, father William A. Garey (Patricia) and two brothers Phillip Garey and William Garey Jr. and beloved brother Edwin Garey (Barbara) Carla, Harold, Janice Johnson, Roderick and Harold Ferguson, Edwin (Barbra) Garey, Carla (John) Gibson, Deidra Moore and Julian (Deanda) Garey. She was a faithful member of the Bethesda World Harvest International Church. Sharon was loved by everyone she met and always had a kind word and a voice filled with song and words of wisdom. She will be missed also by many members of her church family. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at Alanrcorefuneralhome.com
. More personal mail in Condolences at P.O.Box 237, Buffalo, NY 14205.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.