JANAS - Sharon L. (nee Kazimir)Of Wheatfield, entered into rest on May 14, 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville, on Saturday (July 10, 2021) at 12 noon. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. For more information, to livestream services, or share condolences, please visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com