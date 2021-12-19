MARCHIONDA - Sharon A.
December 16, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Rita (nee Daigler) Marchionda; loving sister of A. Ronald (Betty) Marchionda, Gail (Daniel Jr.) Sowers, Lynn (Gary Sr.) Leckey and Jill (Michael) Haim; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, December 20th from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning, December 21st at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at funeral home and church. Memorials may be made to Nation Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR/Donate
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.