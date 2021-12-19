Menu
Sharon A. MARCHIONDA
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
MARCHIONDA - Sharon A.
December 16, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Rita (nee Daigler) Marchionda; loving sister of A. Ronald (Betty) Marchionda, Gail (Daniel Jr.) Sowers, Lynn (Gary Sr.) Leckey and Jill (Michael) Haim; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, December 20th from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning, December 21st at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at funeral home and church. Memorials may be made to Nation Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR/Donate). Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
SS Peter & Paul Church
Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am extremely sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. She was one of the kindest people I ever met.
Dawn
Other
December 21, 2021
