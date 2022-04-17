Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon L. MEKJEAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
MEKJEAN - Sharon L. (nee Ogilvie)
April 12, 2022, age 66. Enduring wife of Jonathan G. Mekjean; loving mother of Kristin (Aaron) Acker and Justin Mekjean; cherished grandmother of Adina, Titus, Canaan and Eliza; caring sister-in-law of Marcia (John) Donahue and the late Sharon (late Robert) Vautin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 10 AM-12 Noon at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 12 Noon. Friends invited. Interment will follow in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.