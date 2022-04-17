MEKJEAN - Sharon L. (nee Ogilvie)
April 12, 2022, age 66. Enduring wife of Jonathan G. Mekjean; loving mother of Kristin (Aaron) Acker and Justin Mekjean; cherished grandmother of Adina, Titus, Canaan and Eliza; caring sister-in-law of Marcia (John) Donahue and the late Sharon (late Robert) Vautin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 10 AM-12 Noon at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 12 Noon. Friends invited. Interment will follow in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.